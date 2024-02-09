Homicide investigation underway in death of 19-year-old Winnipeg man

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg homicide investigators are looking into the death of a 19-year-old man at an Assiniboine Avenue apartment Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the scene around 6:20 a.m., where paramedics had found the man, since identified as River Harper, dead in a hallway.

Police are asking anyone who may have information that can help the investigation to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).