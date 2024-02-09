Menu

Crime

Homicide investigation underway in death of 19-year-old Winnipeg man

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 9, 2024 9:03 am
1 min read
File photo of police lights. Matt Rourke / The Associated Press
Winnipeg homicide investigators are looking into the death of a 19-year-old man at an Assiniboine Avenue apartment Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the scene around 6:20 a.m., where paramedics had found the man, since identified as River Harper, dead in a hallway.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police are asking anyone who may have information that can help the investigation to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

