School, bus cancellations around Southern Manitoba

Here’s a list of bus, school and other cancellations around southern Manitoba for Friday, Feb. 9, due to weather.
Class and bus cancellations:
- Turtle Mountain School Division
- Southwest Horizon School Division
- Prairie Spirit School Division
Bus cancellations:
Three routes with Division Scolaire Franco-Manitobaine are cancelled.
- École Saint-Georges
- École Gilbert-Rosset in Saint-Claude
- École Régionale Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes.
This list will continue to be updated.
