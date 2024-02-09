School, bus cancellations around Southern Manitoba

See more sharing options

Here’s a list of bus, school and other cancellations around southern Manitoba for Friday, Feb. 9, due to weather.

Class and bus cancellations:

Turtle Mountain School Division

Southwest Horizon School Division

Prairie Spirit School Division

Bus cancellations:

Three routes with Division Scolaire Franco-Manitobaine are cancelled.

École Saint-Georges

École Gilbert-Rosset in Saint-Claude

École Régionale Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes.

This list will continue to be updated.