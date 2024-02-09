Menu

Weather

School, bus cancellations around Southern Manitoba

By Sarah McCarthy Global News
Posted February 9, 2024 7:53 am
1 min read
An orange snowblower is seen removing snow from a city sidewalk. "Cancellations Around Manitoba" is written in large blue font on top of the image. View image in full screen
Global Winnipeg
Here’s a list of bus, school and other cancellations around southern Manitoba for Friday, Feb. 9, due to weather.

Class and bus cancellations:

  • Turtle Mountain School Division
  • Southwest Horizon School Division
  • Prairie Spirit School Division

Bus cancellations:

Three routes with Division Scolaire Franco-Manitobaine are cancelled.

  • École Saint-Georges
  • École Gilbert-Rosset in Saint-Claude
  • École Régionale Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes.

This list will continue to be updated. 

