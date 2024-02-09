Menu

Crime

Police seek Guelph man who’s been missing for over a week

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted February 9, 2024 7:50 am
1 min read
Police say Bryan was last seen in the northend of Guelph on January 30. He wore a black winter coat, jeans and a red toque and was carrying a green backpack with lime green zipper. View image in full screen
Police say Bryan was last seen in the northend of Guelph on January 30. He wore a black winter coat, jeans and a red toque and was carrying a green backpack with lime green zipper. Ken Hashizume - CJOY
Guelph police say a man who has been missing for more than a week was last known to be in the city’s northend.

Bryan was reportedly last seen on Jan. 30 in the area of Speedvale Avenue and Marlborough Road.

Police did not provide a last name.

Investigators said Bryan is five feet seven inches and has a shaved head, goatee, and tattoos on his arms.

He was last seen wearing a black winter coat, jeans and a red toque and was carrying a green backpack with lime green zipper.

There is concern for Bryan’s wellbeing.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact Guelph police.

