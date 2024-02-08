Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

No injuries from gas tank explosions at Selkirk College campus in Nelson

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted February 8, 2024 8:55 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'No one injured by gas tank explosions at Selkirk College campus'
No one injured by gas tank explosions at Selkirk College campus
No one was injured after two gas tank explosions at a Selkirk College campus in Nelson, B.C. on Thurs. Feb. 8, 2024. The college says a handful of buildings at the campus will close Friday as an investigation takes place.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A handful of buildings at a Selkirk College campus in Nelson, B.C., were evacuated Friday after two acetylene gas tanks exploded.

No one was injured in the incident, which occurred around 1:30 p.m. outside the North Trades Building at the Silver King campus, the college said in a news release.

The cause of the explosions is still under investigation. Selkirk College said WorkSafeBC is aware of the incident and will be attending the site to conduct its own probe in the coming days.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, the college said additional security will be present on campus, as will Nelson Fire and Rescue Services.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

FortisBC has also turned off the gas to impacted areas of the campus.

Students and staff have been warned to expect closures on Friday. While the Classroom Block, Student Commons and Silver King Child Care Centre remain open, the North Trades, South Trades, Carpentry and Maintenance buildings will be shut.

Trending Now

Selkirk College said it would reach out to impacted staff and students.

In its statement, it thanks first responders for their swift action on Friday afternoon, as well as students and staff who followed proper evacuation protocols.

Click to play video: 'Gas line damaged in copper theft led to Prince George explosion'
Gas line damaged in copper theft led to Prince George explosion
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices