Host of B.C. hunting TV show fined for illegal hunting activity

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. Conservation Service said two people have now been fined under the Wildlife Act for offences in both Alberta and B.C.

A joint investigation with Alberta Fish and Wildlife Enforcement began when it was determined incidents happened in both provinces between August 2020 and September 2021.

The convictions included hunting without a licence, hunting in a closed season, unlawful possession of wildlife, unlawful export of wildlife, providing false information, as well as abusing licence requirements concerning the killing of bighorn sheep, antlered moose and antlered elk within a protected wilderness area.

The B.C. Conservation Service said it investigated six locations across the province and executed three search warrants, including on a home and hunting TV show Alpine Carnivore business office and seized numerous unlawfully killed wildlife from both B.C. and Alberta, as well as a rifle.

1:56 Sentencing in Stanley Park wildlife feeding

The searches in B.C. helped connect incidents that took place in Alberta, the Conservation Office said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

Sheep and moose parts were later matched by DNA analysis to kill sites in Alberta and shell casings from a sheep kill in Alberta also matched the firearm officers seized in B.C., the organization said.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“These actions showed a blatant disregard for fish and wildlife laws in B.C. and beyond. Unfortunately, cross-border poaching is not an unusual occurrence,” Conservation Officer Service Insp. Kyle Ackles said in a statement.

“This was a complex file that was concluded due to the dedication and co-operation from our officers and colleagues in Alberta. We’d like to thank them for their tireless efforts.”

Following court proceedings in B.C., Michel Beaulieu, host of the Alpine Carnivore TV show, pleaded guilty to allowing his hunting licence to be used by another party and received a $4,500 fine.

Lynn Beaulieu pleaded guilty to hunting without a licence and received a $2,000 fine. Both are also banned from hunting for one year.

All wildlife seized in the case was forfeited to the Crown.