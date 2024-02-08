Menu

Canada

Grieving parents of car crash victim said they were told to pay $200 to meet Quebec minister

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 8, 2024 4:49 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'François Legault’s CAQ to stop collecting political donations after ethics investigation'
François Legault’s CAQ to stop collecting political donations after ethics investigation
RELATED - Premier François Legault found himself on the defensive on Thursday, after several members of his party were accused of soliciting $100 donations from mayors hoping to meet with ministers. Responding to questions from reporters, he says his party will no longer accept citizen donations, and is asking the other parties to do the same. Global's Elizabeth Zogalis reports.
The parents of a woman who was killed in a car crash say the Coalition Avenir Québec party offered access to the provincial transport minister for $100 per person.

Antoine Bittar and Élizabeth Rivera shared their account Thursday during a legislature hearing.

Bittar says he had been advocating for tougher drinking and driving legislation when the CAQ offered an opportunity to meet Minister Geneviève Guilbault by paying to attend a fundraising cocktail.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Bittar says he and his partner paid the sum because he felt it was a chance to press his cause and keep it from stagnating.

The couple says they were offered four minutes with the minister, two minutes per person.

Guilbault confirmed to reporters that she had met the couple at the October 2023 fundraising cocktail, adding that it was an employee of another member of the legislature who had invited them.

She says she had no idea the couple were asked to pay money to meet her.

The CAQ has been criticized by the opposition in recent weeks for its fundraising strategies, including allegations that mayors were pushed to pay $100 — the annual limit for political donations — for access to cabinet ministers.

 

© 2024 The Canadian Press

