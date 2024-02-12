Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Cambridge home raided after investigation into 3D printer gun parts manufacturing

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 12, 2024 11:09 am
1 min read
officers seized a number of items including “various 3D printer handgun receivers and other handgun parts, along with several prohibited devices and a prohibited weapon.”. View image in full screen
officers seized a number of items including “various 3D printer handgun receivers and other handgun parts, along with several prohibited devices and a prohibited weapon.”. Waterloo Regional Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Waterloo Regional Police say a man was arrested last week following an investigation into gun parts being manufactured by a 3D printer.

They say that officers from the drugs and firearms unit raided a home in Cambridge, Ont., on Feb. 5 as a result of the investigation.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The officers seized a number of items including “various 3D printer handgun receivers and other handgun parts, along with several prohibited devices and a prohibited weapon.”

Police say a 32-year-old man from Cambridge is facing a number of charges including possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorized possession of a weapon, possession of a prohibited device, possession of computer data (related to 3D printed firearms) and manufacturing a firearm.

Trending Now

Police believe there is no concern for public safety and say the man will make a court appearance in March.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices