Cambridge home raided after investigation into 3D printer gun parts manufacturing

Waterloo Regional Police say a man was arrested last week following an investigation into gun parts being manufactured by a 3D printer.

They say that officers from the drugs and firearms unit raided a home in Cambridge, Ont., on Feb. 5 as a result of the investigation.

The officers seized a number of items including “various 3D printer handgun receivers and other handgun parts, along with several prohibited devices and a prohibited weapon.”

Police say a 32-year-old man from Cambridge is facing a number of charges including possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorized possession of a weapon, possession of a prohibited device, possession of computer data (related to 3D printed firearms) and manufacturing a firearm.

Police believe there is no concern for public safety and say the man will make a court appearance in March.