Crime

Manitoba RCMP arrest two students following separate incidents at local schools

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted February 8, 2024 4:29 pm
1 min read
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
Two kids were arrested and face charges following what Manitoba RCMP said were incidents at schools in separate communities.

Police said they responded to two separate incidents on Feb. 6, involving youths uttering threats. One incident occurred at a school in the RM of Alonsa, and the other at a school in Portage la Prairie.

Police said the incidents involved firearms.

The first incident, officials said, saw a 12-year-old boy threatening to bring a gun to school. He was detained and no firearm was located. An investigation later found that the boy had assaulted two other youths earlier in the day and had uttered threats, police added.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

He faces charges including assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

“Every time a threat is made at a school, we respond immediately and investigate thoroughly as these cases are not taken lightly,” said Corp. Julie Courchaine, in a release on Thursday.

“It’s important for parents and guardians to sit down with their children and talk about the seriousness of making threats in person or online as their actions can lead to criminal charges.”

The second incident saw another 12-year-old boy making threats to students at his school. He was located at his residence and arrested and faces a charge of uttering threats.

Both were released from custody and are expected to appear in court at later dates.

