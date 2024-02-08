Man arrested for arson in Alderville First Nation house fire: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Roseneath, Ont., man has been charged with arson in connection with a house fire in Alderville First Nation in late January.

The Northumberland OPP say just before 8 a.m. on Jan. 29, emergency crews responded to a house fire on Megyaak Drive.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police say their subsequent investigation into the cause of the fire, led investigators to execute a search warrant at a residence in Roseneath on Wednesday.

Seth Gray, 35, of Roseneath, was arrested and charged with arson, disregard for human life and arson and damage to property.

He was in custody for a scheduled bail hearing in court in Cobourg.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their local police or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.stopcrimehere.ca