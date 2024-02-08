Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man arrested for arson in Alderville First Nation house fire: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 8, 2024 4:06 pm
1 min read
A close-up picture of an OPP uniform patch. View image in full screen
Northumberland OPP laid arson charges in connection to a house fire in Alderville First Nation on Jan. 29. 2024. OPP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Roseneath, Ont., man has been charged with arson in connection with a house fire in Alderville First Nation in late January.

The Northumberland OPP say just before 8 a.m. on Jan. 29, emergency crews responded to a house fire on Megyaak Drive.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police say their subsequent investigation into the cause of the fire, led investigators to execute a search warrant at a residence in Roseneath on Wednesday.

Seth Gray, 35, of Roseneath, was arrested and charged with arson, disregard for human life and arson and damage to property.

He was in custody for a scheduled bail hearing in court in Cobourg.

Anyone with information related to this  incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their local police or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or  at www.stopcrimehere.ca

Advertisement
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices