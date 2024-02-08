Second-degree homicide charge in Prince George, B.C. fatal shooting

See more sharing options

A suspect who has been in custody following a shooting in Prince George, B.C., has been charged.

The shooting happened at the former United Northern Drug User clinic on Ottawa Street at 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 5.

Police found a male victim suffering serious injuries, who was transported to hospital. Prince George RCMP said the man recently died as a result of his injuries.

Fabian James Charlie, 39, has been charged with second-degree homicide, Prince George RCMP announced on Thursday.

He was arrested shortly after police attended the shooting scene.

“This investigation has now turned from an attempted murder investigation to a second-degree murder investigation,” Cpl. Jennifer Cooper said on Thursday. “The new charges were approved by the B.C. Prosecution Service earlier this week.”

The suspect remains in custody as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300.