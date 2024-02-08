Menu

Crime

Second-degree homicide charge in Prince George, B.C. fatal shooting

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted February 8, 2024 3:32 pm
1 min read
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A suspect who has been in custody following a shooting in Prince George, B.C., has been charged.

The shooting happened at the former United Northern Drug User clinic on Ottawa Street at 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 5.

Police found a male victim suffering serious injuries, who was transported to hospital. Prince George RCMP said the man recently died as a result of his injuries.

Fabian James Charlie, 39, has been charged with second-degree homicide, Prince George RCMP announced on Thursday.

He was arrested shortly after police attended the shooting scene.

Click to play video: 'Mystery surrounds Vancouver’s first murder of 2024'
Mystery surrounds Vancouver’s first murder of 2024
“This investigation has now turned from an attempted murder investigation to a second-degree murder investigation,” Cpl. Jennifer Cooper said on Thursday. “The new charges were approved by the B.C. Prosecution Service earlier this week.”

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect remains in custody as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300.

