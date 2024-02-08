Calgary Flames sign Martin Pospisil to 2-year contract extension

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Calgary Flames have signed forward Martin Pospisil to a two-year contract extension.

The deal carries an annual average value of US$1 million.

Pospisil has four goals and seven assists in 34 games for Calgary since making his NHL debut Nov. 4 in Seattle, when he scored in a 6-3 win over the Kraken.

Pospisil’s plus-10 defensive rating ranks fourth among rookies.

View image in full screen Calgary Flames centre Martin Pospisil (76) plays during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. AP Photo/George Walker IV

He was called up to the NHL club after posting three goals and three assists in six games with the American Hockey League’s Calgary Wranglers.

Story continues below advertisement

Pospisil, a native of Zvolen, Slovakia, was selected by Calgary in the fourth round, 105th overall, of the 2018 NHL draft.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“We have seen tremendous growth and maturity in Martin’s game since we drafted him in 2018,” Flames general manager Craig Conroy said in a release.

“Martin has become a big part of our team, and we are excited to have him under contract for the next two years.”