Entertainment

‘It’s so sad to see him go so early’: Lethbridge reacts to death of Toby Keith

By Micah Quintin Global News
Posted February 7, 2024 7:56 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘It’s so sad to see him go so early’: Lethbridge reacts to death of Toby Keith'
‘It’s so sad to see him go so early’: Lethbridge reacts to death of Toby Keith
WATCH: In the wake of the death of country music legend Toby Keith, Global News is looking at the connection he had to Lethbridge and memories he's left behind. Micah Quintin reports.
Country music star Toby Keith was often imitated but never replicated.

Keith was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2022 and sadly lost his battle with the disease on Feb. 5.

He was remembered today by local Lethbridge, Alta., promoter, Ron Sakamoto.

“He called me a hamburger. The Big Mac of country. I don’t know what that meant, but you know, at the end of the day he was just a really nice friend,” says Sakamoto.

The six-feet-four-inch Keith had a larger-than-life image.

Throughout his cancer diagnosis, Keith continued to play shows with his most recent performance coming at the People’s Choice Country Awards in 2023.

Keith’s death was also felt by Mike McGuire, a Lethbridge morning show host with 98.1 The Ranch.

“He’d be a guy, pour you a drink, take care of you, make sure you’re having a good time. But at the same time keep to himself. You know, really, really chill dude.”

McGuire got to hang out with Keith a few times in the past and added that he always had a way to make people feel like they knew each other.

He says Keith leaves a lasting impact on the country scene.

“The feeling is the same from everybody across country music, and that is one of the best songwriters, one of the most dynamic performers. Not without controversy, some would say, but at the same time he spoke his mind and liked to have a good time.”

For Sakamoto, his memories of Keith will live on.

“It’s so sad to see him go so early. I thought he was doing better.”

Keith was only 62 years old.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

