Rural doctor shortage: Southern Alberta hospital stressed under resident, tourist demand

For Kari Hall’s family, living 15 minutes outside of Coutts means the Milk River Health Centre is their closest hospital.

“We were always able to go to the doctor here and be confident that we were going to get the care we need, but in the last year and a bit, it just hasn’t been the case,” said Hall.

On Jan. 22, Hall’s 5-year-old son needed emergency care.

“He got to the point where he was screaming out in pain, and I really felt for him. I thought maybe it was his appendix, so we took him into Milk River,” Hall recalled. “The physican was there, but after 4 o’clock, the lab is closed for x-ray and blood (tests), so they couldn’t help him and they told me I had to go as far as Raymond.”

Braving icy roads, the family made a nerve-wracking drive to the next hospital 60 km away.

“We have a daughter with Type 1 diabetes, so if it that were to happen with her, we don’t have time to wait,” said Hall. “It would have been even scarier.”

Milk River Health Centre does not currently have a permanent lab or x-ray tech.

Dr. Peiter Meyer explained there is a workaround, like having nurses operate a basic blood test machine. But that can cause other problems.

“In a case of a code or seriously injured or seriously sick patient, I need my nurse at my side, not doing a lab test for me,” said Dr. Meyer.

Meyer said AHS organizes locums, or fill-in staff, to travel and work in Milk River. He said that usually results in daytime coverage.

“Maybe 9 to 5, depending where they come from, we will have that. But overnight is when things usually go wrong,” said Meyer.

It’s a mounting issue for the town of 900 residents. The health centre not only services the town and surrounding communities, but also tourist attractions.

“We did some stats. There are 100,000-plus people that visit Writing On Stone per year, and that’s not including Gold Springs and all the other parks around,” explained Milk River Mayor Larry Liebelt. “If you add that population into it, that’s pretty severe.”

Liebelt explained since town council was voted in in 2021, a goal has been to increase the population.

In the last two years, they’ve seen a growth of about 35 people, a nearly four per cent increase.

“Health care would be a big draw that people ask about when they come,” said Liebelt.

Health care is a concern for existing residents.

“If they don’t have a lab and x-ray (tech) in the evening, they aren’t able to provide the proper care anyway,” said Hall. “Is it even worth going there if there is a physician?”

A permanent lab or x-ray tech is not set to start at the health centre but Scott MacCumber, mayor of Coutts and chair of the Milk River Health Professionals Attraction & Retention Committee, said there is work being done.

“The plan from the (AHS) South Zone is to have two physicians, a nurse practitioner, and a physician’s assistant in Milk River working as a team,” said MacCumber.

It’s a plan that Liebelt said could help people skip long emergency wait times in Raymond and Lethbridge.

“Having our (health centre) open would alleviate some of the pressures,” said Liebelt.