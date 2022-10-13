Southern Albertans concerned about OBGYN access

Send this page to someone via email

Courtney Parent is 26 weeks pregnant and needs a new OBGYN after hers recently went on leave.

According to Parent, that’s left only one OBGYN practising in Lethbridge, meaning she could be sent as far away as Medicine Hat for help.

“I’ve been told that the referrals are going out,” Parent said. “But there’s no guarantee that I’ll even be accepted, so there’s a possible chance I’ll be shipped off to whoever’s on call at that time.”

“We’re back down to almost a critical crisis of care,” birth doula Vicki Todd said.

Todd operates a massage and doula business in Lethbridge and said she has witnessed the decline in local gynecologists.

She said it is especially noteworthy given who the specialists support.

“OBGYNs are supposed to only kind of care for the high-risk population,” Todd said. “But with one care provider for a city of 100,000, and then the surrounding areas, that’s impossible to sustain.”

“(Alberta Health Services) is aware of a recent change to the number of obstetricians in the Lethbridge region, including one recently due to illness,” a statement from AHS to Global News reads in part.

“AHS is working to ensure patient care continues without disruption by securing obstetrics on-call coverage at Chinook Regional Hospital. Patients directly impacted by the recent change in obstetricians will be contacted by the private offices of the obstetrician/gynecologists in Lethbridge.”

As recruitment for all doctors continues in southern Alberta, Parent believes more efforts should be focused on pregnancy support.

“I didn’t really see much emphasis for midwives or OBGYNs. I think those are also important,” Parent said.

The current situation is creating additional strain for those expecting.

“You do require a trusting relationship with your care provider, and not being able to find one is a little bit stressful for these folks,” Todd said.

“Efforts are being made to recruit additional obstetrics and gynecology care to support the community,” the AHS statement reads in part.

“AHS values the work our physicians and health-care teams do every day in communities across Alberta. We remain committed to supporting recruitment and retention efforts to ensure we are there for our patients and families when they need us the most.”