Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Minister ‘pissed off’ to hear Canadians’ families blocked from exiting Gaza

By Laura Osman The Canadian Press
Posted February 7, 2024 2:49 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Palestinians in Canada scramble to submit visa applications for family in Gaza'
Palestinians in Canada scramble to submit visa applications for family in Gaza
WATCH ABOVE: Palestinians in Canada scramble to submit visa applications for family in Gaza – Jan 15, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada’s immigration minister is “pissed off” that a list of people related to Canadians are being blocked from leaving the embattled Gaza Strip, he said Wednesday.

Ottawa started accepting applications last month to reunite as many as 1,000 people in the Palestinian territory with extended family members in Canada.

Canada provided an initial list of pre-approved people to Israel and Egypt, who jointly control the only border crossing out of Gaza.

“Perhaps there is some trepidation by people on the ground as to whether to let these folks out, but it’s humanitarian gesture and it’s immensely frustrating for me,” Immigration Minister Marc Miller said on Parliament Hill.

Miller previously said he’s willing to be flexible on the number of people who can access the program.

Story continues below advertisement

But he said in the House of Commons on Tuesday that it is “very difficult” to expand the program if nobody can get across the border.

Click to play video: 'Calgarian trying to get pregnant sister out of Gaza encounters immigration hurdle'
Calgarian trying to get pregnant sister out of Gaza encounters immigration hurdle

The minister said he is looking at diplomatic options and wants to explore them before he says more publicly.

Trending Now
Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“I don’t want to create a system that’s entertaining false hope, but I also don’t want to drop my arms and not try,” said Miller.

“It’s really frustrating, and obviously it’s a matter of life and death for the families in question.”

If people on the government’s list are able to make it across the border, they will still need to be screened before they are allowed to board a flight to Canada.

Miller’s office would not say when the list was provided to officials or how many names are on it.

Story continues below advertisement

The Gaza Strip has been under near-constant bombardment since the latest Israel-Hamas conflict began in early October, and humanitarian supplies have been severely limited.

Officials in the Hamas-controlled territory say more than 27,000 Palestinians have been killed in the past four months.

Israel declared war on Hamas after its militants stormed into the country on Oct. 7, killing about 1,200 people and taking roughly 250 hostage.

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices