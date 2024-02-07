1 arrested, 2 at large in gunpoint robbery of firearms in Prince George, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties are searching for two more suspects in a gunpoint robbery in Prince George, B.C., in which firearms were stolen from a gas station.

According to RCMP, two masked suspects entered the shop on the John Hart Highway near Chief Lake Road just before 7 a.m. on Feb. 2.

After threatening the attendant with a gun, they smashed a gun case and stole several firearms.

The suspects fled into a blue pickup truck, where a third suspect was waiting, police said.

Investigators confirmed the getaway vehicle had been stolen from a nearby residence earlier that morning and found it unoccupied shortly after the robbery.

While patrolling the area, officers found a man matching the description of one of the suspects at a bus stop. He had a shotgun.

“Police identified him as 41-year-old Brandon Michael Felix, who at the time, was bound two different lifetime firearms prohibitions,” Cpl. Jennifer Cooper said in a Tuesday news release.

Police have seized the blue pickup truck as evidence and are seeking public assistance in locating the other two suspects.

One is described as a man wearing a light-coloured grey jacket with no hood and a black balaclava hiding his nose and mouth. He also wore black gloves, dark pants and a dark shirt with red and white print on the front.

The other suspect still at large wasn’t captured in video surveillance.

Felix, meanwhile, remains in custody awaiting a court date.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300 and quote file number 2024-3570.