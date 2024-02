See more sharing options

Police in Laval, Que., are investigating after two bodies were discovered Wednesday morning inside an apartment on d’Orly Street in Laval-des-Rapides.

Laval police spokesperson Stéphanie Beshara said officers were sent to the home to perform a wellness check after receiving a 911 call.

Officers discovered two people who were unresponsive.

Police have yet to release any information on the identity of the victims.