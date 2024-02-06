Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Etobicoke house fire displaces 7 people, Toronto fire says

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted February 6, 2024 10:28 pm
1 min read
Emergency responders from Toronto police and fire units battled a fire on a northbound subway car on the Sheppard-Yonge line Sunday. Toronto Fire Services. View image in full screen
Emergency responders from Toronto police and fire units battled a fire on a northbound subway car on the Sheppard-Yonge line Sunday. Toronto Fire Services. Toronto Fire / Twitter
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Seven people have been displaced after a house fire in Etobicoke on Tuesday afternoon, according to Toronto fire.

Emergency crews responded to an active fire at a home located at 75 Silverstone Drive in the area of Kipling and Finch avenues at around 4:40 p.m.

Toronto fire said when crews arrived, they discovered “heavy smoke.”

Firefighters said they conducted searches of the home and “thankfully” no injuries were reported.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

While the blaze has since been put out, seven people were displaced as a result of the fire.

Toronto fire says it is now investigating the blaze and crews remain on scene conducting a firewatch.

It’s unclear what the origin and cause of the fire was, and it is unknown if there were working smoke alarms in the home at the time.

Story continues below advertisement
Trending Now

 

More on Toronto
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices