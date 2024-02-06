Etobicoke house fire displaces 7 people, Toronto fire says

Send this page to someone via email

Seven people have been displaced after a house fire in Etobicoke on Tuesday afternoon, according to Toronto fire.

Emergency crews responded to an active fire at a home located at 75 Silverstone Drive in the area of Kipling and Finch avenues at around 4:40 p.m.

Toronto fire said when crews arrived, they discovered “heavy smoke.”

Firefighters said they conducted searches of the home and “thankfully” no injuries were reported.

While the blaze has since been put out, seven people were displaced as a result of the fire.

Toronto fire says it is now investigating the blaze and crews remain on scene conducting a firewatch.

It’s unclear what the origin and cause of the fire was, and it is unknown if there were working smoke alarms in the home at the time.

