City of Vernon to host open house on 2024 infrastructure projects

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Vernon will spend $29 million this year on nearly two dozen infrastructure projects.

To facilitate public input on the projects — there are 23 in total — the city will host an open house at the Vernon Recreation Centre on Feb. 29, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

1:28 The 63rd annual Vernon Winter Carnival Parade

According to the city, some of the larger projects include a roundabout at Pleasant Valley Road and 39th Avenue; reconstructing part of 32nd Avenue; a creek crossing along 43rd Street; and the first phase of naturalizing Vernon Creek in Polson Park.

Story continues below advertisement

A bike skills park, repairing irrigation pipe along Commonage Road, and phase two of a multi-use path for Silver Star Road are also on the list.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

More information about the projects is available online.