Canada

City of Vernon to host open house on 2024 infrastructure projects

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 6, 2024 6:07 pm
1 min read
City Hall in Vernon, B.C. View image in full screen
File photo of city hall in Vernon, B.C. Global News
The City of Vernon will spend $29 million this year on nearly two dozen infrastructure projects.

To facilitate public input on the projects — there are 23 in total — the city will host an open house at the Vernon Recreation Centre on Feb. 29, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Click to play video: 'The 63rd annual Vernon Winter Carnival Parade'
The 63rd annual Vernon Winter Carnival Parade
According to the city, some of the larger projects include a roundabout at Pleasant Valley Road and 39th Avenue; reconstructing part of 32nd Avenue; a creek crossing along 43rd Street; and the first phase of naturalizing Vernon Creek in Polson Park.

A bike skills park, repairing irrigation pipe along Commonage Road, and phase two of a multi-use path for Silver Star Road are also on the list.

More information about the projects is available online.

 

