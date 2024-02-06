City of Vernon to host open house on 2024 infrastructure projects

The City of Vernon will spend $29 million this year on nearly two dozen infrastructure projects.
To facilitate public input on the projects — there are 23 in total — the city will host an open house at the Vernon Recreation Centre on Feb. 29, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
According to the city, some of the larger projects include a roundabout at Pleasant Valley Road and 39th Avenue; reconstructing part of 32nd Avenue; a creek crossing along 43rd Street; and the first phase of naturalizing Vernon Creek in Polson Park.
A bike skills park, repairing irrigation pipe along Commonage Road, and phase two of a multi-use path for Silver Star Road are also on the list.
More information about the projects is available online.
