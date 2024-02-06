House of Commons passes updated Canada-Ukraine trade deal with no Tory votes

Send this page to someone via email

The House of Commons passed legislation today to implement an update to Canada’s free trade agreement with Ukraine that its president signed during a visit to Ottawa last year.

The government bill passed without the support of a single Conservative member of Parliament, despite repeated calls from Ukrainian groups for Tories to change their position.

Tories have repeatedly asserted that they support Ukraine but they oppose the legislation because the updated deal says both countries aim to promote carbon pricing.

Liberals have been trying to make hay over that position, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it means Tories are standing against Ukraine.

Trade Minister Mary Ng says the agreement will enable Canadian businesses to eventually help with Ukraine’s economic reconstruction and post-war recovery.

Ukraine already has a carbon price in place and Canadian officials have said that language is non-binding.