Lack of space prompts Edmonton animal centre to stop accepting healthy animals

Once again, a shortage of shelter space has forced the Animal Care and Control Centre (ACCC) in Edmonton to temporarily stop accepting healthy animals.

“A continuing surge of dogs being brought to the facility, along with a recent animal seizure, which resulted in 61 cats being brought into the facility, have contributed to the current lack of space,” ACCC spokesperson Chris Webster told Global News on Tuesday.

Intake was paused on Jan. 30.

Until more space is created, priority will be given to animals who are injured or in significant distress.

At this time, the city, which runs the ACCC, is asking Edmontonians who find an animal to try to reunite it with the owner. If the owner cannot be found, the city is asking people to take care of the animal until an appointment can be made.

If you find an animal, the ACCC suggests:

Animal shelters have noticed an increase in the number of abandoned animals across Alberta since the pandemic, especially in 2023.

“With the rising cost of living, some pet owners are finding themselves faced with the hard choice to abandon their animals due to being unable to afford basic necessities,” the ACCC said.

“For anyone who may find themselves in that position, supports may be available and more information can be found at edmonton.ca/PetOwnership.”

The ACCC cares for about 6,000 to 7,000 animals each year. The centre’s goal is to return lost animals to their owners and work with partner agencies to find homes for animals.