Winnipeg Jets activate centre Scheifele from injured reserve before game at Pittsburgh

The Winnipeg Jets activated centre Mark Scheifele from injured reserve hours before their game Tuesday night at Pittsburgh.
Scheifele entered the contest leading the Jets with 41 points (14 goals, 27 assists) in 41 games despite missing Winnipeg’s last six games with a lower-body injury
He was expected to centre Winnipeg’s first line between Kyle Connor and Gabe Vilardi according to a post by the Jets on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Forward Axel Jonsson-Fjällby was placed on waivers in a corresponding move.
The Jets entered the game in third place in the NHL’s Central Division.
Scheifele is in the first year of a seven-year, US$59.5 million contract.
Forward Sean Monahan, who Winnipeg acquired from Montreal on Friday, was expected to make his Jets debut centring the second line between Cole Perfetti and Nikolaj Ehlers.
