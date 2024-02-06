2 people found dead in Richmond Hill home, homicide unit investigating

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were found dead in a Richmond Hill home, prompting an investigation from York police’s homicide unit.

York Regional Police said officers responded to a welfare check at a home in the area of North Lake Road and Bayview Avenue in the north end of the city at around 11:30 a.m. on Monday.

Two people were found dead inside. Police haven’t released their ages or genders.

“The incident appears to be isolated. Investigators do not believe there is any threat to public safety,” police said.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police said they’re working with the coroner’s office to determine the cause of death for the individuals, noting that post-mortem exams will take place in the coming days.

Further information wasn’t immediately released.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

It marks the second time in recent days that multiple people were found dead inside of a Richmond Hill home.

On Thursday, three people were found deceased at a home after officers responded to a wellness check.

Police said at the time they couldn’t confirm whether there were any outstanding suspects, but noted it appeared to be an isolated incident. It is not confirmed if they are treating that case as a double-murder suicide.

When asked by Global News for an update on that case Tuesday, Const. Lisa Moskaluk said officers were waiting for the next of kin to be notified of the cause of death before any further details are released.

Moskaluk said an update may come on Wednesday.