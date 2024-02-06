Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 people found dead in Richmond Hill home, homicide unit investigating

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 6, 2024 3:01 pm
1 min read
Police at a home in the area of Bayview Avenue and North Lake Road on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Police at a home in the area of Bayview Avenue and North Lake Road on Tuesday. Kayla McLean / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two people were found dead in a Richmond Hill home, prompting an investigation from York police’s homicide unit.

York Regional Police said officers responded to a welfare check at a home in the area of North Lake Road and Bayview Avenue in the north end of the city at around 11:30 a.m. on Monday.

Two people were found dead inside. Police haven’t released their ages or genders.

“The incident appears to be isolated. Investigators do not believe there is any threat to public safety,” police said.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police said they’re working with the coroner’s office to determine the cause of death for the individuals, noting that post-mortem exams will take place in the coming days.

Further information wasn’t immediately released.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

It marks the second time in recent days that multiple people were found dead inside of a Richmond Hill home.

On Thursday, three people were found deceased at a home after officers responded to a wellness check.

Police said at the time they couldn’t confirm whether there were any outstanding suspects, but noted it appeared to be an isolated incident. It  is not confirmed if they are treating that case as a double-murder suicide.

When asked by Global News for an update on that case Tuesday, Const. Lisa Moskaluk said officers were waiting for the next of kin to be notified of the cause of death before any further details are released.

Moskaluk said an update may come on Wednesday.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices