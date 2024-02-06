Calgary man arrested on human smuggling charges by Manitoba RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary man was arrested on human smuggling charges after Manitoba RCMP were tipped off to a group of individuals crossing into the country.

Police said the Integrated Border Enforcement Team received information on Jan. 27, at approximately 3:45 a.m., from the United States Board Patrol about a group of unknown individuals walking along a rail line towards the Canada border near Emerson.

The individuals, officials said, were wearing proper winter clothing. Police went to the area and stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Provincial Road 201 and Provincial Road 200, near Dominion City. The vehicle was registered to a rental car company, police said.

Police said the vehicle contained a driver, and seven male occupants between the ages of 27 and 49, all of whom police said were foreign nationals from the Republic of Chad.

The 49-year-old male driver was arrested on human smuggling charges under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act. He appeared in court in Winnipeg on Jan. 29.

The seven passengers were arrested under the Customs Act and turned over to Canada Border Services Agency Immigration officers at the Emerson Port of Entry.

An investigation is ongoing.