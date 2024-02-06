Menu

Crime

Youth stabbed at Whitby GO station, 2 boys facing charges: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 6, 2024 1:33 pm
1 min read
Police are seen at Whitby GO station after a stabbing there on Monday. View image in full screen
Police are seen at Whitby GO station after a stabbing there on Monday. Colin Williamson / Global News
Two teen boys are facing charges after a youth was stabbed at the Whitby GO station on Monday, police say.

Durham Regional Police said officers responded to a robbery at the station on Brock Street South at around 8:25 p.m.

Police said the victim, a male, was in the parking garage when he was confronted by two other male youths.

A physical altercation ensued and the victim was stabbed, police said. He was found by police nearby and taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, officers said.

The suspects fled the area on foot, but were then located a “short distance away” and taken into custody, police said.

“The victim and suspects are known to each other. This was an isolated incident and there are no concerns for public safety,” police added.

A 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy, both from Whitby, have been charged with aggravated assault and possessing a weapon dangerous to the public.

The 14-year-old also faces one count of failing to comply, while the 15-year-old faces two counts of that offence.

They were held for bail hearings.

