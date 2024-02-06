Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Interprovincial wine fight continues as B.C. minister urges Alberta halt ban

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 6, 2024 3:30 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta sends warning to B.C. winemakers'
Alberta sends warning to B.C. winemakers
RELATED - B.C. winemakers are embarking on another battle that has nothing to do with Mother Nature. The province of Alberta says it will be enforcing a rule to ban direct-to-consumer sales across the border, and as Cassidy Mosconi reports, there will be consequences if wineries don't comply – Jan 29, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

B.C.’s minister of public safety and solicitor general, Mike Farnworth, has now met with his Alberta counterpart to urge that province to reverse its decision not to let B.C. wine producers ship wine directly to consumers across provincial borders.

A statement from Roly Russell, the parliamentary secretary for rural development, said the recent move by the Alberta government “doesn’t only affect Albertans’ freedom to choose what wine they can enjoy, it has serious repercussions on grape growers and winemakers where I live and throughout our province.”

Russell added it is “baffling” that the Alberta government would make the move to do that now.

It was recently revealed that the Alberta government’s Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission (AGLC), sent a letter to B.C. wine producers, saying they need to cease shipping wine directly to consumers.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“To maintain the integrity of Alberta’s liquor model and to protect the interests of Alberta retailers and liquor agents, AGLC will not accept any inbound shipments” from any suppliers or manufacturers providing direct-to-consumer shipping of liquor products to Alberta residents, the letter explains.

Story continues below advertisement

If B.C. wineries do not comply, the AGLC states it will refuse shipments for their products to be stocked in Alberta’s restaurants and liquor stores.

Click to play video: 'BIV: Alberta accused of ‘gatekeeping’ B.C. wine.'
BIV: Alberta accused of ‘gatekeeping’ B.C. wine.
Trending Now

The Okanagan wine industry has already been hit hard by extreme weather events, causing crop damage and leading to production shortages.

Russell said the B.C. government is providing financial assistance for income loss due to crop failure and last year approximately $27 million in production insurance claims were provided to growers who lost crops due to last winter’s freeze.

“I have met with dozens and dozens of grape growers and wine producers in our province, hearing their stories, and understanding the human impact of these challenges in our rural communities,” he added.

“These challenges are not just statistics. They represent the livelihoods of people in British Columbia who make invaluable contributions to our province. Their well-being has cascading effects for so many other families and businesses across the region.”

Advertisement
More on Politics
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices