Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Montreal-area airport project secures $90M in federal funding

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 6, 2024 12:02 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Porter partners with Montreal-area airport to build South Shore terminal'
Porter partners with Montreal-area airport to build South Shore terminal
WATCH: Porter Airlines is planning to build a terminal at the Saint-Hubert Airport. – Feb 27, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The consortium behind an airport overhaul in the Montreal area has shored up funding for the effort thanks to a $90-million loan from the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

The Crown corporation, which backs revenue-generating projects deemed in the public interest, says it has reached a deal with the partnership of Porter Aviation Holdings Inc. and Macquarie Asset Management.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The owner of regional carrier Porter Airlines and the subsidiary of Australia’s biggest investment bank are working with the Montreal Metropolitan Airport to develop a new terminal, which broke ground in August.

Formerly known as the Montreal Saint-Hubert airport, the site is on track to grow from a small airport to a commercial aviation hub, comparable to Toronto’s Billy Bishop but farther from downtown, in the suburbs south of Montreal.

Trending Now

The nine-gate terminal would serve up to four million passengers a year and provide another airport for the rapidly expanding Porter in Canada’s second-biggest city.

Story continues below advertisement

The expected completion date has been pushed back to fall 2025 from late 2024, with Porter planning to fly to major Canadian cities and local carrier Pascan Aviation focusing on regional flights.

More on Money
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices