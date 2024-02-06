Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

2024 Juno Awards nominations: Charlotte Cardin leads with 6 nods

By David Friend The Canadian Press
Posted February 6, 2024 11:57 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Halifax getting set to host 2024 Juno Awards'
Halifax getting set to host 2024 Juno Awards
We check in with Allan Reid, president and CEO of CARAS and the Juno Awards, on the heels of a flurry of big announcements this week regarding the 2024 Juno Awards in Halifax. – Nov 8, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Charlotte Cardin is a leading six-time Juno Awards nominee this year.

The Montreal pop singer-songwriter emerged as the top contender at the Juno nomination announcement on Tuesday, with her “99 Nights” earning nods for both album of the year, as well as pop album.

Cardin also picked up recognition in the artist of the year and fan choice categories, while her Top 10 Canadian hit “Confetti” was among the single of the year nominees.

Her sixth nomination was shared with co-writers Jason Brando and Lubalin for songwriter of the year.

Cardin took home a leading four wins at the 2022 edition of the awards.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Other major contenders this year include Toronto R&B singer Daniel Caesar and Ottawa-born Nicholas Durocher, who performs under the name Talk. They are tied with five nominations, with several in key categories, including single and album.

Story continues below advertisement

Among the three-time nominees are folk singer-songwriter Allison Russell, hot off her first Grammy win on Sunday, and Tate McRae, whose pop hit “Greedy” has positioned her among Canada’s newest generation of breakout stars.

Click to play video: 'Charlotte Cardin lends her voice to the Montreal Children’s Hospital music therapy program'
Charlotte Cardin lends her voice to the Montreal Children’s Hospital music therapy program

The Junos air live on CBC from Halifax on March 24. Nelly Furtado is set to work double duty as host and performer.

Joining her at the Scotiabank Centre arena are a run of newly announced performers, including country star Josh Rosh, Punjabi singer Karan Aujla and Talk.

The Junos previously announced that hip-hop pioneer Maestro Fresh Wes will be this year’s inductee into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, making him the first rapper to receive the career achievement honour.

Calgary sisters and pop duo Tegan and Sara will receive the humanitarian award from actor Elliot Page for their work as advocates for the LGBTQ+ community.

Advertisement
Related News
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices