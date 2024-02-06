Energy and base metal stocks help boost S&P/TSX composite, U.S. stock markets mixed

Send this page to someone via email

Strength in the base metal and energy stocks helped Canada’s main stock index climb in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 81.90 points at 20,953.79 after falling more than 200 points on Monday.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 87.51 points at 38,467.63. The S&P 500 index was up 3.06 points at 4,945.87, while the Nasdaq composite was down 16.29 points at 15,581.39.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.02 cents US compared with 73.93 cents on Monday.

The March crude oil contract was up 30 cents at US$73.08 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down six cents at US$2.02 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$9.70 at US$2,052.60 an ounce and the March copper contract was up two cents at US$3.79 a pound.