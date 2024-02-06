Menu

Canada

Montreal sees home sales, prices rise amid optimism around interest rates

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 6, 2024 11:20 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Real estate market predictions for 2024'
Real estate market predictions for 2024
What are some housing market predictions for 2024 and if you are looking to buy, sell, or rent this year what are the things to consider? Real estate broker Nick Markou joins Global News Morning’s host Laura Casella with a discussion on interest rates, new builds, rental properties, and more. – Jan 18, 2024
The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says Montreal-area home sales jumped 18 per cent in January compared with the same month a year earlier.

The association says home sales in the region totalled 2,077 for the month, up from 1,766 in January 2023.

The median price of a single-family home in January was $535,000, up seven per cent from $500,000 a year earlier, while the median price for a condominium was $390,000, up five per cent. The median price for a plex was $722,500, up seven per cent.

Active listings for January jumped 16 per cent compared with a year earlier to 16,838, while new listings rose 22 per cent to 5,410.

QPAREB market analysis director Charles Brant says sales were up thanks to better prospects regarding interest rates, which are expected to fall this year as inflation cools.

Story continues below advertisement

But he says there are still “several headwinds” including a sharp slowdown in economic activity, which has raised uncertainties for prospective homebuyers.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

