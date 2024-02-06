Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph mother and son unknowingly purchase stolen SUV

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted February 6, 2024 10:20 am
1 min read
Guelph police say a mom and son unknowingly bought a stolen SUV over the weekend after being unable to register it at Service Ontario. The pair paid a man over $11,000 on Saturday. View image in full screen
Guelph police say a mom and son unknowingly bought a stolen SUV over the weekend after being unable to register it at Service Ontario. The pair paid a man over $11,000 on Saturday. Ken Hashizume - CJOY
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Guelph police say a man and his mom bought an SUV on the weekend and it turned out to be stolen.

The pair reported the incident to authorities on Monday after they bought the vehicle on Saturday.

Police said they paid a man in Mississauga over $11,000 cash for a 2015 Honda CRV, which had been advertised for sale online.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Investigators said the vehicle was brought back to Guelph and checked and detailed by a mechanic.

But the pair were told to call police after they tried to register the Honda at Service Ontario.

Trending Now

Authorities checked the vehicle identification number and it turned out to be stolen from Toronto.

Police seized the keys and impounded the vehicle so it can be brought back to its owner.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation is ongoing.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices