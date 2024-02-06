Guelph mother and son unknowingly purchase stolen SUV

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a man and his mom bought an SUV on the weekend and it turned out to be stolen.

The pair reported the incident to authorities on Monday after they bought the vehicle on Saturday.

Police said they paid a man in Mississauga over $11,000 cash for a 2015 Honda CRV, which had been advertised for sale online.

Investigators said the vehicle was brought back to Guelph and checked and detailed by a mechanic.

But the pair were told to call police after they tried to register the Honda at Service Ontario.

Authorities checked the vehicle identification number and it turned out to be stolen from Toronto.

Police seized the keys and impounded the vehicle so it can be brought back to its owner.

The investigation is ongoing.