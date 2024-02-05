Menu

Crime

Woman pulled into alley, sexually assaulted in Surrey: RCMP

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted February 5, 2024 6:57 pm
1 min read
A Surrey RCMP officer drives a police vehicle in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. View image in full screen
A Surrey RCMP officer drives a police vehicle in Surrey, B.C., on Fri. April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The Mounties are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect after a woman was pulled into an alley and sexually assaulted in Surrey, B.C. on Saturday.

According to the RCMP, the victim was walking near a pathway around 156th Street and 78th Avenue between 10 p.m. and 10:25 p.m. when the stranger attacked her.

She escaped after the assault, ran and flagged down a passing vehicle for help, police said.

In a Monday news release, Surrey RCMP said they’re hoping to speak to the two men inside that vehicle, described as a white, four-door sedan — possible a Mazda with a sunroof.

Investigators are also seeking witnesses who may recall seeing the suspect, described as a South Asian man between 30 and 45 years old, standing five feet 10 inches tall. He had a full beard, and wore a blue turban, a dark-coloured shirt, and shorts.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“The suspect was wearing shorts at the time and his clothing would have stood out at this time of year,” said Sgt. Tammy Lobb in the news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the detachment at 604-599-0502 and quote the file number 24-16571.

