Crime

Kingston teens charged in unprovoked attack with fire extinguisher

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted February 5, 2024 6:19 pm
1 min read
The Kingston Police Crest on the shoulder of a police uniform. View image in full screen
A pair of teens are charged after police say two people were attacked with a fire extinguisher outside a Kingston business early Sunday. Global News
A pair of teens have been charged after police say two people were sprayed with a fire extinguisher in an unprovoked attack outside a Kingston, Ont., business over the weekend.

Investigators say the accused began yelling at two people who were about to enter the undisclosed business near Bath Road and Princess Street around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Neither of the victims had any previous interactions with the teens and police say the encounter was unprovoked.

“The two accused youths continued to attempt to elicit a reaction from the other individuals while also expressing their eagerness to engage in a physical altercation,” police said in a media release Monday.

“The victims attempted to ignore the youths, however their verbal barrage continued.”

Eventually police say the two accused picked up a fire extinguisher and sprayed it at the victims, covering them with the white powdery contents of the canister.

An employee of the business was also threatened with the fire extinguisher, police say, before one of the teens pulled a machete-style knife from their pants and started moving towards the employee.

The suspects fled when they were told police would be called but police say both were caught after officers searched the surrounding area.

A 16-year-old from Kingston is charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace, carrying a concealed weapon, and failing to comply with a Youth Criminal Justice Act sentence.

A 15-year-old from Kingston is charged with assault with a weapon and having their face masked with intent to commit an indictable offence.

