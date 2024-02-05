Menu

Crime

Police warn public after assault rifle stolen from cruiser

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted February 5, 2024 1:32 pm
1 min read
Ontario Provincial Police are warning the public after an assault rifle was stolen from a police cruiser in a community just west of Barrie.

Officers from the Nottawasaga detachment are currently at Brentwood Road in Angus, investigating the theft of a police-issued Colt C8 rifle.

Side by side: Top rifle is a WVPD Colt C8 Patrol Carbine.Bottom rifle is the BB rifle seized.
Side by side: Top rifle is a WVPD Colt C8 Patrol Carbine.Bottom rifle is the BB rifle seized.

Police reported Sunday that the firearm was taken from a police vehicle.

“The stolen firearm poses a risk to public safety. We urge all residents and visitors to exercise caution,” police said in a statement.

Provincial police are warning the public not to approach anyone who seems suspicious or has a firearm. They should call 911 instead.

Members of the public are advised to avoid the Brentwood Road area while the investigation is ongoing.

“Our priority is to recover the firearm and ensure the safety of our community,” the statement reads.

Residents in the area should expect a significant police presence.

Police say anyone with information about this situation should contact 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

