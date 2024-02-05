Firearm investigation leads to the arrest of two people: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are in custody after the Winnipeg Police Service began an investigation involving the possession of a firearm.

Police said they executed a search warrant on Friday at about 12:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Waterfront Drive. Police say they seized multiple items, including thousands of dollars’ worth of drugs, cell phones, drug packaging materials, and a loaded Colt .32 handgun.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Two people were arrested, an 18-year-old man and 25-year-old woman. Both remain in custody and face multiple charges including the unauthorized possession of a firearm and the possession of proceeds obtained by crime worth over $5,000.