Crime

Firearm investigation leads to the arrest of two people: Winnipeg police

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted February 5, 2024 1:14 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg police View image in full screen
FILE - A Winnipeg police cruiser. Police say made two arrests after seizing drugs and weapons during a search last Friday. Talha Hashmani / Global News
Two people are in custody after the Winnipeg Police Service began an investigation involving the possession of a firearm.

Police said they executed a search warrant on Friday at about 12:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Waterfront Drive. Police say they seized multiple items, including thousands of dollars’ worth of drugs, cell phones, drug packaging materials, and a loaded Colt .32 handgun.

Two people were arrested, an 18-year-old man and 25-year-old woman. Both remain in custody and face multiple charges including the unauthorized possession of a firearm and the possession of proceeds obtained by crime worth over $5,000.

