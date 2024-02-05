Man surrenders ‘peacefully’ after police standoff in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police say a standoff with a man in Kitchener on Sunday morning ended peacefully.
Shortly before 10 a.m., police announced on social media an increased police presence on Dixon Street “for reports of a weapons incident.”
About five hours later, police issued a second tweet which said that a man had been taken into custody.
In a release, police would say that they were called to the home on Dixon Street near King Street after a victim reported that a man had been pointing a gun at them in the home.
Police say their emergency response team was dispatched to the home, “and upon successful negotiations, the suspect surrendered peacefully.”
They say a 32-year-old man from Kitchener is facing several charges including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats, assault with a weapon and forcible confinement.
Police say the victim and accused know one another and that there is no concern for public safety.
