A fire broke out in a home in the 3800 block of Diefenbaker Drive in Saskatoon on Sunday night.

The Saskatoon Fire Department received a report and arrived at the scene around 7:30 p.m., with fire crews saying that a two-storey building was on fire.

The fire was brought under control by 8:47 p.m.. There were no reported injuries from the fire.

A fire investigator is looking into what caused the blaze.