Canada

Former city councillor buys Prince George’s last newspaper

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 5, 2024 10:29 am
1 min read
Cameron Stolz
Former Prince George councillor Cameron Stolz has purchased the city's only newspaper after watching multiple outlets in other British Columbia Interior communities shut down last year. Stolz is seen in an undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Prince George Citizen
A former Prince George city councillor has purchased the city’s only newspaper after watching multiple outlets in other British Columbia Interior communities shut down last year.

Cameron Stolz is the new owner of the 108-year-old Prince George Citizen after buying the paper from Glacier Media.

Stolz says he entered talks to buy the weekly newspaper last October after outlets in Fort St. John and Dawson Creek closed, followed soon after by the newspaper in Kamloops.

He says he was worried that the Citizen, which lost about $56,000 last year, would be the next to go.

Stolz says he’s not expecting the paper to become incredibly profitable but believes he can turn things around to the point where he’ll be hiring more reporters in 18 months.

He says his plan focuses on being “pro-Prince George,” “pro-solution,” and “pro-business” while remaining connected to the community.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2024

© 2024 The Canadian Press

