SD67 releases public engagement schedule for proposed school closures

School District 67 in Penticton has just released the schedule for its upcoming public engagement sessions, after the school board proposed the idea of shutting down three local schools and converting several others.

On Wednesday, elected board members of SD67 voted in favour of a 60-day public consultation process on its proposed “Long-Range Facilities Plan” which includes the closure of three local elementary schools – Giants Head, Parkway and Carmi Elementary schools.

“In support of its strategic plan, and its core mandate of supporting programs and services for all students, the Board of Education of School District No. 67 is engaging in a Long-Range Facilities Planning process,” School District 67 said in a statement.

“The board has received recommendations from staff and will be considering school closures and consolidation as part of this process. The Board has initiated a public engagement process to receive feedback and questions from community.”

Story continues below advertisement

2:32 Three Okanagan schools on chopping block

The school board will be hosting three engagement sessions in February. The first of which will be held at the Skaha Lake Middle School gym on Feb. 5 from 6-8 pm. The second session will get underway at the KVR Middle School Gym on Feb. 6, followed by a third session at the Summerland Middle School gym on Feb. 7, also from 6-8.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“While the focus of each session will be on a particular family of schools, community members are welcome to attend any of the engagement sessions,” School District 67 said in a statement. “Feedback and questions will be collected throughout the evening and will be shared on the LetsConnect website following the sessions.”

Each engagement period will be facilitated by school administrators and district staff. Trustees will be also present, to listen to discussions and provide feedback.

The district adds that the board will be reviewing and considering all feedback throughout the public engagement process as they consider the recommended plan.

Story continues below advertisement

Three more public engagement sessions are slated for Mar. 4, 5, and 6 from 6-8 pm, but locations have yet to be announced.