Kelowna-based LGBTQ group hosting rally in support of Alberta trans community

A Kelowna-based LGBTQ group is hosting a rally at Stuart Park on Sunday to show solidarity with the Alberta transgender community following sweeping policy proposals from the province’s premier aimed limiting services to trans youth.

“It is crucial that we come together as a community to stand against policies that undermine the rights of trans individuals,” said Wilbur Turner, president of Advocacy Canada, the group organizing the rally. “Our collective voice is powerful, and events like these serve as a crucial reminder that we must actively protect the rights and dignity of every person.”

Earlier this week, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced proposed changes to legislation that include a ban on gender affirming medical treatment for anyone 17 or under, a ban on hormone therapy for children 15 who haven’t already started therapy, and lastly, requiring parental consent for students 15 and under who want to identify by a different name or pronouns at school.

The rally will take place at Kelowna’s Stuart Park across from City Hall from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m.

Turner said that while the rally is in response to proposed changes in Alberta, it will also serve “to proactively protect the future of our own community.”