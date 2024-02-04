Menu

Crime

Arrest made in suspicious death of woman in Lynn Lake: Manitoba RCMP

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted February 4, 2024 2:54 pm
1 min read
RCMP badge. Global News
Manitoba RCMP say they have arrested a person in connection with the suspicious death of a woman in Lynn Lake on Thursday. 

The 40-year-old woman was found dead around 8:10 a.m. on the outskirts of the community.

Police say investigators believe she was a victim of a homicide.

Kara Francois, 35, was arrested Saturday and charged with manslaughter, police say.

RCMP continues to investigate.

