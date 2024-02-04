Arrest made in suspicious death of woman in Lynn Lake: Manitoba RCMP

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Manitoba RCMP say they have arrested a person in connection with the suspicious death of a woman in Lynn Lake on Thursday.

The 40-year-old woman was found dead around 8:10 a.m. on the outskirts of the community.

0:42 Police make additional arrests in stabbing death of Winnipeg man

Police say investigators believe she was a victim of a homicide.

Story continues below advertisement

Kara Francois, 35, was arrested Saturday and charged with manslaughter, police say.

RCMP continues to investigate.