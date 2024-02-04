Arrest made in suspicious death of woman in Lynn Lake: Manitoba RCMP

Manitoba RCMP say they have arrested a person in connection with the suspicious death of a woman in Lynn Lake on Thursday.
The 40-year-old woman was found dead around 8:10 a.m. on the outskirts of the community.
Police make additional arrests in stabbing death of Winnipeg man
Trending Now
Police say investigators believe she was a victim of a homicide.
Kara Francois, 35, was arrested Saturday and charged with manslaughter, police say.
RCMP continues to investigate.
More on Crime
- Ontario man charged with 1st-degree murder after missing friend turns up dead
- Chaos and ‘human error’: Why the James Smith Cree Nation massacre could happen again
- China executes couple for shocking murder of toddlers, aged 1 and 2
- NHL won’t consider punishment for 2018 WJC players until after legal proceedings
Comments