Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say they’re investigating a suspicious death near Lynn Lake.

Officers were called to the outskirts of the community around 8:10 a.m. Thursday, where they found a 40-year-old woman who was pronounced dead.

Police said they await autopsy results to determine the cause of death, but RCMP from the Leaf Rapids detachment, as well as major crimes and forensic identification services, continue to investigate.