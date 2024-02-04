Montreal-area minor hockey association hosts charity hockey tournament

Send this page to someone via email

There was no shortage of action and community spirit as teams flocked to the Samuel Moskovitch Arena for the Côte Saint-Luc Minor Hockey Association’s third annual hockey weekend.

Players from Côte Saint-Luc teams ages seven to 18 faced off against numerous teams from the Greater Montreal Area to promote the sport and raise funds for charity.

Organizers say one of the main goals of the weekend is to bring the community together and attract more kids to hockey.

“Four years ago, our numbers were really low,” said Matthew Cutler, president of Côte Saint-Luc Minor Hockey Association. “We’ve almost tripled the numbers in three or four years and we hope to continue to grow. And just to show it’s not just about the hockey. It’s about the team, it’s about being together, with friends and family and it’s all encompassing.”

Tournament organizers are also hoping to grow the girls hockey program.

Cutler said this is the association’s third year of having a girls program and hopes it continues to attract more players in the years to come.

“Girls can do whatever they want,” said Jordyn Gottlieb, a seven-year-old hockey player with the Côte Saint-Luc Canucks. “We were shooting, we were passing, we took shots on net and it felt really good.”

The weekend also raised money for the Avalanche Kids hockey program, a hockey program for underprivileged kids in the community, and the Israel relief fund through Federation CJA.