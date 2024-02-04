Menu

Crime

Man charged with 19 counts of breaking and entering: Peel police

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted February 4, 2024 2:30 pm
1 min read
Police in Peel worked alongside Toronto officers to track down a suspect who was allegedly involved in 19 break-and-enters in 2023. View image in full screen
Police in Peel worked alongside Toronto officers to track down a suspect who was allegedly involved in 19 break-and-enters in 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
Investigators with the Peel Regional Police Service said Saturday a 40-year-old man had been arrested and charged with 19 counts of breaking and entering following a months-long investigation.

According to officers in Peel Region, multiple break-and-enters were reported to the police between July and December of 2023, many of which occurred at restaurants and other commercial locations.

Peel’s police force worked alongside Toronto police to locate and identify the alleged suspect.

The 40-year-old man is facing several additional charges for unrelated offences, including vehicle theft, sexual assault, and criminal harassment.

He was held for a bail hearing in Brampton.

