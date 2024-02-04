Kelowna to host hockey tournament in support of youth homelessness prevention

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna is just two months away from hosting its first ever Hockey Helps the Homeless tournament (HHTH).

The not-for-profit group was created in 1996, with an initial goal of raising awareness and financial support for those experiencing homelessness in Toronto through the sport of hockey. Since then, the tournament has grown and has now helped raise over $24 million for over 50 homelessness support agencies across Canada.

BGC Okanagan and HHTH have teamed up to host the first annual Pro-Am charity hockey tournament in Kelowna on April 5 at MNP Centre.

“Participants in this one-day charity tournament are treated like pros, playing alongside hockey legends while making a significant impact on the lives of youth served by BGC Okanagan,” said Richelle Leckey, community engagement coordinator at BGC Okanagan.

Net proceeds from the tournament will support youth who access BGC Okanagan’s low-barrier services; our shelter diversion and Upstream Kelowna programs.”

Event organizers have announced their first NHL alumnus for the event. Neil Eisenhunt, a former Vancouver Canuck and Calgary Flame from Osoyoos, B.C., will be hitting the ice, alongside other well-known ex-NHLers and amateurs.

“All players will experience three hockey games with at least one former professional player on their team, personalized jerseys and socks, a participant gift, draft night or reception, HHTH merchandise and game day food and beverage,” HHTH said in a statement.

“Businesses can sponsor a team or rally their employees, clients, friends, and family to lace up their skates and make a difference in the community.”

In December, HHTH helped raise over $270,000 for charities that serve the unhoused community in Southern Ontario.

Those interested in registering, whether it be as an individual or as a team, have until February 16 to sign up.