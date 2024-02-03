B.C. suspect steals $30k worth of merchandise in fraud, theft incidents

B.C. Mounties have released two images of a suspect who has reportedly been behind a fraud and theft scheme.
Nanaimo RCMP is working to identify the suspect who has targeted hardware stores in the B.C. South Coast area.
The man has hit several Lowe’s Home Improvement stores in Nanaimo, Saanich and New Westminster over the last year, according to police.
Police said the man purchases items, while stealing others and returning them a short while later.
Investigators believe the suspect has stolen upwards of $30,000 worth of merchandise.
The suspect is described as standing five-feet-ten-inches tall, with a dark receding hairline and a beard, with a heavy set figure.
Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.
