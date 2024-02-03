Menu

Crime

B.C. suspect steals $30k worth of merchandise in fraud, theft incidents

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted February 3, 2024 3:32 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. suspect steals $30k worth of merchandise in fraud, theft incidents'
B.C. suspect steals $30k worth of merchandise in fraud, theft incidents
Nanaimo RCMP is working to identify the suspect who has targeted hardware stores in the B.C. South Coast area.
B.C. Mounties have released two images of a suspect who has reportedly been behind a fraud and theft scheme.

Nanaimo RCMP is working to identify the suspect who has targeted hardware stores in the B.C. South Coast area.

Police are looking to identify this suspect in a theft and fraud scheme in B.C. View image in full screen
Police are looking to identify this suspect in a theft and fraud scheme in B.C. Nanaimo RCMP

The man has hit several Lowe’s Home Improvement stores in Nanaimo, Saanich and New Westminster over the last year, according to police.

Police said the man purchases items, while stealing others and returning them a short while later.

Click to play video: 'Security camera captures theft of Port Coquitlam family’s customized, wheelchair-friendly van'
Security camera captures theft of Port Coquitlam family’s customized, wheelchair-friendly van
Investigators believe the suspect has stolen upwards of $30,000 worth of merchandise.

The suspect is described as standing five-feet-ten-inches tall, with a dark receding hairline and a beard, with a heavy set figure.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.

