Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Driver dead after 3-vehicle crash on Hwy 401 in Durham Region

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 3, 2024 10:13 am
1 min read
OPP are investigating a fatal crash overnight on the 401 Highway in Whitby. An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
OPP are investigating a fatal crash overnight on the 401 Highway in Whitby. An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this file photo. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A driver is dead and another is injured after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Durham Region overnight, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) that the collision happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Thickson Road in Whitby.

Westbound on-ramps from Thickson Road were closed after the crash and all westbound traffic was being diverted off the highway.

The closure lasted until around 7 a.m., according to an OPP post.

The driver of one of the vehicles was killed and another driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

There is no word on what may have led to the collision.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto OPP ask any witnesses to contact police.

Trending Now

Advertisement
More on Toronto
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices