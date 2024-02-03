Driver dead after 3-vehicle crash on Hwy 401 in Durham Region

Send this page to someone via email

A driver is dead and another is injured after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Durham Region overnight, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) that the collision happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Thickson Road in Whitby.

Westbound on-ramps from Thickson Road were closed after the crash and all westbound traffic was being diverted off the highway.

The closure lasted until around 7 a.m., according to an OPP post.

The driver of one of the vehicles was killed and another driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries, police said.

There is no word on what may have led to the collision.

Toronto OPP ask any witnesses to contact police.

Fatal collision: One driver is dead after a 3 vehicle crash on WB #Hwy401/Thickson Rd, 12:30am. One other driver in hospital with minor injuries. #TorontoOPP investigating, any witnesses are asked to call the OPP at 905-668-3388. The wb closure of 401 is expected until 7am.^ks — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) February 3, 2024

CLEARED: COLLISION: #Hwy401 westbound at Thickson RD in #Whitby: all lanes and ramps have REOPENED. ^nk @OPP_HSD — OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) February 3, 2024