Driver dead after 3-vehicle crash on Hwy 401 in Durham Region

A driver is dead and another is injured after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Durham Region overnight, police say.
Ontario Provincial Police said in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) that the collision happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Thickson Road in Whitby.
Westbound on-ramps from Thickson Road were closed after the crash and all westbound traffic was being diverted off the highway.
The closure lasted until around 7 a.m., according to an OPP post.
The driver of one of the vehicles was killed and another driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries, police said.
There is no word on what may have led to the collision.
Toronto OPP ask any witnesses to contact police.
