1 dead, 1 in police custody following stabbing in Sudbury

One person is dead and another is in police custody following a stabbing in Sudbury, Ont.
Police were called to the Cabot Street and Hearne Avenue area shortly before 8 p.m. Friday night for a weapons complaint.
When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old man with stab wounds.
He was later pronounced dead at hospital.
Police took one person into custody at the scene.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.
