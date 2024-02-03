Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 dead, 1 in police custody following stabbing in Sudbury

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 3, 2024 9:43 am
1 min read
Police tape in Toronto is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
Police tape in Toronto is seen in this file image. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One person is dead and another is in police custody following a stabbing in Sudbury, Ont.

Police were called to the Cabot Street and Hearne Avenue area shortly before 8 p.m. Friday night for a weapons complaint.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old man with stab wounds.

He was later pronounced dead at hospital.

Trending Now

Police took one person into custody at the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.

More on Crime
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices