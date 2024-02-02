Winnipeg Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff says Sean Monahan is a good fit

When the Vancouver Canucks acquired Elias Lindholm from the Calgary Flames Wednesday to kick off All-Star Weekend in Toronto, there was expected to be a response move made by the Winnipeg Jets — also in the market for a second-line centre.

On Friday morning, that came to fruition with the Jets sending a 2024 first-round draft pick to Montreal in exchange for ex-Flame Sean Monahan, who has scored 13 goals and added 22 assists for 35 points in 49 games with the Canadiens this season.

The cost was a 2024 first-round draft pick, and a conditional third round pick in 2027 if there is a Stanley Cup victory Parade down Portage Avenue in Downtown Winnipeg in late June.

View image in full screen Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff during Zoom Call to discuss Sean Monahan trade. Global News Winnipeg

During a media Zoom call to answer questions about the trade, Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff admitted it’s never easy surrendering a first-round pick, but he felt comfortable in making that investment for Monahan.

“When you’re in situations like this, and I’ve been on both sides of them, you grind away to not have to trade it — and you grind away to make sure you make the other team give it up,” explained Cheveldayoff when asked about moving the pick.

“You have to weigh the alternatives, weigh the fit. When the fit is great and you believe this is the best option for you, you have to make those tough calls.”

And Cheveldayoff’s response to what he’s receiving in return in the 29-year-old centre would suggest he’s not going to be too concerned about the risk factor involved in this deal.

“When we set out to look for something, we first and foremost wanted to feel like it was a fit with how we want to play, who we are from a character standpoint. He checks those boxes,” said Cheveldayoff about Monahan.

“He’s a mature, professional player that has learned his craft and become a top player over the course of time in the National Hockey League.”

The si-foot-two-inch, 202-pound pivot also addresses several needs for the Jets in terms of special teams — and especially in the faceoff circle. Winnipeg went into the All-Star Break tied for 27th in the NHL with Washington at 46.7 per cent. In Monahan, the Jets acquire a centre who has won 55 per cent (399-326) of his 725 draws this season, and is just under 51 per cent for his career.

“You don’t want to call them a specialty item, but they’re a very important part of the game,” was Cheveldayoff’s response to the impact Monahan could have in that role.

“If you lack some prowess there, then you’re always looking for it.”

Winnipeg has also struggled mightily on the powerplay this season, and considering Monahan has amassed almost a third of his 514 career points when enjoying the man advantage, that’s another benefit to this transaction from a Jets perspective.

But Cheveldayoff also sees other areas where Monahan will help — especially with Jets head coach Rick Bowness telling reporters in Toronto he’s going to slot the veteran centre between Nikolaj Ehlers and Cole Perfetti when the team returns to action next Tuesday, Feb. 6, in Pittsburgh.

“One of the things that was really impressive about him when I was talking to the coaches, and the coaches were doing their due diligence in watching some extra film, was how he interacted with the young players,” said Cheveldayoff.

“You watched him in Montreal and how he’d come back to the bench and he’d be talking with Cole Caufield or he’d be talking to (Juraj) Slafkovský and you’d see that kind of mentorship, that quiet leadership on the bench. That’s exactly what you want in a pro.”

Cheveldayoff says it’s way too early to determine if Monahan’s time in Winnipeg will extend beyond this season, like it has for Nino Niederreiter and Vlad Namestnikov, who were deadline acquisitions a year ago. But today’s trade should send a loud and clear message for a franchise that envisions itself as a solid Stanley Cup contender.

“We’ve got another worker to join the group and we have to continue to play the right way for us to be successful,” said Cheveldayoff.

“The message is the work is just beginning, and it’s only going to get harder.”