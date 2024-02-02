Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Annual Vernon Winter Carnival underway

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 2, 2024 4:44 pm
1 min read
File photo of hot-air balloons at the Vernon Winter Carnival. View image in full screen
File photo of hot-air balloons at the Vernon Winter Carnival. Peter Lepold
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The 64th annual Winter Carnival in Vernon is now underway.

The 10-day event will run until Sunday, Feb. 11, and there are many events taking place. One of them is the parade, which will run Saturday morning, Feb. 3, starting at noon.

Traffic will be impacted as the U-shaped parade route runs through part of the downtown core, starting near MacDonald Park and ending along 39th Avenue.

Click to play video: 'Vernon Winter Carnival kicks off with balloon glow'
Vernon Winter Carnival kicks off with balloon glow

Affected roads will be closed from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and drivers are encouraged to use Highway 97 (32nd Street) for north-south travel.

Story continues below advertisement

The parade’s staging area will be on 27th Street, between 39th and 43rd avenues, as well as surrounding side streets.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The City of Vernon notes that due to the road closures, bus routes 2, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 60 will be temporarily affected.

Trending Now

More information about the parade and the affected transit buses is available online.

On Friday afternoon, Premier David Eby will visit Vernon and the Winter Carnival. The provincial government says it’s the first time in 50 years that B.C.’s premier will be visiting the carnival.

Click to play video: 'Floats filled with cartoon characters parade through Vernon'
Floats filled with cartoon characters parade through Vernon
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices