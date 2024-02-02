Annual Vernon Winter Carnival underway

Send this page to someone via email

The 64th annual Winter Carnival in Vernon is now underway.

The 10-day event will run until Sunday, Feb. 11, and there are many events taking place. One of them is the parade, which will run Saturday morning, Feb. 3, starting at noon.

Traffic will be impacted as the U-shaped parade route runs through part of the downtown core, starting near MacDonald Park and ending along 39th Avenue.

0:57 Vernon Winter Carnival kicks off with balloon glow

Affected roads will be closed from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and drivers are encouraged to use Highway 97 (32nd Street) for north-south travel.

Story continues below advertisement

The parade’s staging area will be on 27th Street, between 39th and 43rd avenues, as well as surrounding side streets.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The City of Vernon notes that due to the road closures, bus routes 2, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 60 will be temporarily affected.

More information about the parade and the affected transit buses is available online.

On Friday afternoon, Premier David Eby will visit Vernon and the Winter Carnival. The provincial government says it’s the first time in 50 years that B.C.’s premier will be visiting the carnival.